Energy & Environment

US emissions up 6 percent in 2021 amid pandemic recovery: EPA

by Rachel Frazin - 04/13/23 6:16 PM ET
Traffic moves along the notoriously congested stretch of I-10 through tribal land called the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions rose 6 percent in 2021 as much of the country reopened as the COVID-19 vaccine became available, according to a federal analysis released Thursday. 

The Environmental Protection Agency found that despite the year-over-year increase, the country’s contribution to climate change is down 17 percent from where it was in 2005. 

However, preliminary data also shows that 2022 emissions from energy use also increased by about 1 percent when compared to 2021, the agency said. 

President Biden has said he hopes that the country’s greenhouse gas emissions will be at least 50 percent lower than they were in 2005 by the end of the decade. 

In 2021, the transportation sector was the largest contributor of the country’s planet-warming emissions, accounting for 29 percent of total greenhouse gases. Emissions from transportation that year increased by 11 percent after decreasing by 13 percent the year prior amid reduced travel during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The second largest emissions source was electric power, making up 25 percent of all emissions in 2021. The sector’s emissions increased by 7 percent despite only a 3 percent increase in actual power generation partially because of an increase in coal consumption. 

