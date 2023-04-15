Freight train carrying hazardous materials derails in Maine

A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Maine earlier on Saturday, but the materials are reportedly not causing any threat to public safety, officials said.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue, which provides services for the small town in central Maine, said in a post on its Facebook page that the train derailment occurred with hazardous materials onboard and caused a fire. They also told those nearby to “stay clear” of the area.

The fire department later posted a photo of the derailment, showing a fire breaking out on multiple cars of the train.

But a spokesperson for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited told CBS News that no evacuations were ordered and no threat to public safety existed. They said a fire started on three locomotives and train cars that were carrying lumber, but the cars carrying the hazardous materials were not affected.

The spokesperson told the outlet that the derailment happened at around 8:30 a.m. because of a “track washout,” which happens after heavy rain washes away the roadway under the train track. They said it happened in a rural wooded area.

The Hill has reached out to the fire department and the train company for additional comment.

CBS reported that the site where the derailment occurred is near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest freshwater bodies in Maine.

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to similar incidents throughout the country in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, at the start of February.

That derailment allowed hazardous materials to leak into the environment and forced thousands of residents to evacuate for days. Residents reported symptoms like trouble breathing and rashes even after officials said they could safely return.