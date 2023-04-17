trending:

Slightly fewer Americans concerned about multiple environmental problems: Gallup

by Julia Mueller - 04/17/23 9:04 AM ET
File - Wind turbines operate in Livermore, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Across Europe companies are weighing up the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act's $375 billion in benefits for renewable industries against the European Union's fragmented response. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
Fewer Americans in a new poll are concerned about multiple environmental problems, with small declines seen in reported worries since last year. 

The Gallup poll found that 55 percent of Americans say they have a “great deal” of worry about the pollution of drinking water in the U.S., down from 57 percent last year. 

Fifty percent now express that level of concern for the pollution of rivers, lakes and reservoirs, down from 54 percent who said the same last year. 

And the share of Americans who said they worry a great deal about climate change overall dropped 4 percentage points, from 43 percent last year to 39 percent this year. 

Additionally, concerns about air pollution, the loss of tropical rainforests and the extinction of plant and animal species are also down a few points each to 38, 39 and 40 percent, respectively.

The poll attributes the declines to Democrats, who have appeared less concerned about environmental issues amid the Biden administration and after last year’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included significant investments aimed at promoting clean energy and combatting climate change.

Democrats overall are generally more concerned about the environmental issues than Republicans, according to the poll, and Republicans’ concern has remained relatively stable since last year. 

Taken March 1-23, the poll surveyed 1,009 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

