trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

10 models qualify for full revamped EV tax credit under Democrats’ climate law

by Rachel Frazin - 04/17/23 11:47 AM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 04/17/23 11:47 AM ET
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
A 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT is shown in Warren, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022. General Motors is preparing to roll out a $30,000 Chevy Equinox electric vehicle in the most popular part of the U.S. auto market.

Ten car models qualify for full electric vehicle tax credits for consumers under the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, according to a list released on Monday. 

The climate, tax and healthcare law lifted a cap on how many vehicles can qualify for the EV tax credits, but also added new stipulations on which vehicles qualify. 

For a new vehicle, a consumer can get a $3,750 credit if a portion of the car’s battery components were made in North America and another $3,750 if a portion of the battery’s minerals were mined or processed in countries with which the U.S. has a free trade agreement. 

With those stipulations slated to take effect on Tuesday, the Biden administration on Monday made a list of vehicles that qualify for some or all of the credit. 

Sixteen models qualify for at least some of the credit, with 10 qualifying for the full credit. Included in those 10 is Tesla’s Model 3, which only qualifies if it is the “performance” version — otherwise it only qualifies for $3,750.

The full list of qualifying vehicles can be found online. 

The stipulations were championed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) who argues they are necessary to build secure supply chains, though opponents say they could be too restrictive and ultimately stifle electric vehicle adoption. 

Vehicles purchased prior to Tuesday operated under different rules. 

According to an administration official, preliminary analysis shows that 65 percent of first quarter electric vehicle sales qualified for the tax credit, and more than 90 percent remain eligible under the updated requirements. 

The official also noted that since the law’s passage last year, more than $45 billion has been invested by private companies on electric vehicle and battery supply chains. 

The Biden administration broadly has expressed support for electric vehicle adoption as part of an effort to combat climate change. Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a new rule that is expected to significantly amp up how many electric vehicles are sold in the U.S.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  2. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  3. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  4. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on violent crime in Manhattan
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Lindsey Graham by posting edited photo of ...
  6. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  7. McCarthy slams Biden, makes case for GOP moving on debt ceiling ‘in the ...
  8. Democratic senators favor forcing House vote on debt limit increase 
  9. Blackburn says she won’t go along with plan to replace Feinstein on Judiciary ...
  10. GOP mega-donor pauses plans to back DeSantis over social issues
  11. ‘Outrageous and unacceptable’: Biden slams GOP for standing with NRA in ...
  12. Homeowner shoots, injures Black teen who went to wrong house
  13. Clarence Thomas claimed income from defunct real estate firm: report
  14. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  15. Elon Musk claims the US government had ‘full access’ to private Twitter DMs
  16. Democrats seek negotiating advantage in GOP budget turmoil
  17. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  18. Navy sends warship through Taiwan Strait after Chinese exercise around Taiwan
Load more

Video

See all Video