Half of North American bat species are at risk, report warns

Roughly half of North America’s 154 bat species are under threat from population decline in the next 15 years, according to a new report.

The inaugural “State of the Bats” report from the North American Bat Conservation Alliance indicates 52 percent of species could be at risk and that climate change will affect up to 82 percent of those species in the next 15 years.

Other hazards include wind turbine mortality and white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that has already killed millions of bats on the continent.

Bats are particularly valuable to ecosystems and biodiversity due to their role as insectivores. Bat consumption of insects protects agriculture and forests that could otherwise be overwhelmed, while their herbivore counterparts are essential to seed dispersal.

Bat flights are also a major boost to local tourism economies in cities like Austin.

“Bats face many challenges today and the conservation landscape is increasingly complex,” Jeremy Coleman, National WNS Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Co-chair of the North American Bat Conservation Alliance, said in a statement.

“While there is more to do, the level of international collaboration we have achieved for bat conservation in North America is a bright spot and a cause for optimism going forward,” Coleman added.

The report, released Monday, found wind turbines kill about half a million bats annually and energy production overall threatens 45 species. The report noted that wind developers and researchers have identified ways to deploy wind energy in ways that do not threaten bats, and should deploy those solutions to avoid further threats to bats.

The analysis identifies individual species as well as the primary threat they face. For example, the endangered Florida bonneted bat, which lives only in southern Florida, is predominantly threatened by a combination of climate change and urban development causing habitat loss.

Other species have a wider habitat range but are still threatened, such as the northern long-eared bat, which is found as far south as Alabama and as far north as British Columbia, but has seen its populations devastated by white-nose syndrome.

However, the report also said earlier efforts that have resulted in population recovery for once-threatened bat species can serve as a model for avoiding catastrophe.