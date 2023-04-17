Republicans eye Democrats’ votes on energy package ahead of 2024 election: memo

Republicans are looking to use vulnerable Democrats’ votes on a GOP energy bill against them in the next election cycle.

A memo from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the party’s campaign arm, that was obtained by The Hill states “vulnerable House Democrats representing districts with jobs tied to domestic energy production made a critical mistake opposing H.R. 1.”

The memo singles out Democratic Reps. Mary Peltola (Alaska), Yadira Caraveo (Colo.) and Gabe Vasquez (N.M.), saying the vote is “likely the beginning of the end of their reelection campaign.”

“When Members put an extreme anti-energy ideology over the practical concerns of their districts, the ad scripts write themselves,” it says.

A spokesperson for the NRCC told The Hill the memo is a preview of a possible 2024 playbook.

It also highlights similar efforts in past races, particularly pointing to Republican efforts to unseat former Reps. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) and Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.).

In a written statement shared with The Hill, Peltola said she wasn’t afraid of attack ads.

“I’m not surprised that the national GOP is trying to target me again. It seems like so many of the votes we’re made to take in DC are designed just to be used in attack ads, rather than to actually solve problems,” she said.

“I’m going to continue working in a bipartisan manner to make real progress on these issues, and I invite all of my colleagues to join me,” she added.

Valeria Ojeda-Avitia, a spokesperson for Vasquez, pointed to findings that in 2022, oil- and gas-backed candidates lost in New Mexico.

The bill in question broadly aims to bolster oil and gas, speed approvals for energy and infrastructure projects, bolster mining and repeal portions of the Democrats’ climate, tax and health care bill.

Republicans have touted it as their answer to the Biden administration’s energy policies and named it the Lower Energy Costs Act.

In her statement, Peltola expressed her support for speeding up energy projects but was critical of the overall bill.

“I support permitting reform — we need to be able to build important projects faster, including renewable energy projects, to meet our economic and climate goals. But H.R. 1 was not a good faith effort at reform. It was written without Democratic input, would have repealed key provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, and increased the national debt,” she said.

Vasquez, in a video explaining his vote, said the bill is about “padding the pockets of executives at the cost of energy workers.”

“It would increase pollution by removing the methane emission regulations and gutting the Clean Air Act,” he added.

While the members stuck with the majority of their party, four vulnerable Democrats crossed party lines to support the bill. One Republican opposed it in the House.

It is unlikely to ultimately become law, facing opposition from Democratic leadership in the Senate and at the White House.