Energy & Environment

Majority in poll say climate change needs to be addressed ‘right now’

by Julia Shapero - 04/21/23 12:40 PM ET
Climate protesters outside the IMF in Washington, D.C,
Greg Nash
Climate protesters from multiple organizations calling for an end of fossil fuel funding demonstrate outside the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C., during the annual IMF Spring Meeting on Friday, April 14, 2023.

A majority of Americans in a new poll say that climate change needs to be addressed “right now.”

In a CBS News-YouGov poll released Friday, 53 percent said the issue requires immediate attention, while 14 percent said it should be addressed “in the next few years.”

Another 9 percent said climate change should be dealt with “further in the future,” and nearly a quarter — 24 percent — said it does not need to be addressed “at all,” the poll found.

Among those who said they didn’t see an urgent need to address climate change, 79 percent cited other “more pressing issues,” while 74 percent said the “effect of climate change is exaggerated.” Another 56 percent suggested that “there’s nothing we can do about climate change.”

Views on tackling climate change differ by party and age groups, with Democratic and younger Americans more likely to say the issue needs to be addressed now or in the next few years.

While 91 percent of Democrats said climate change requires urgent attention, 44 percent of Republicans said the same, according to the CBS News poll.

Nearly three-quarters — 74 percent — of Americans between 18 and 44 years old said climate change needs to be addressed either now or in the near future, while 64 percent of those between 45 and 64 years old and 56 percent of those over 65 years old said the same.

The poll was conducted April 14-18 with 1,582 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

