Comer threatens to subpoena Biden administration over Kerry documents

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is threatening to subpoena the Biden administration over documents related to climate envoy John Kerry’s office and work.

Comer previously requested documents related to Kerry’s work as the special envoy for climate — a role which puts the former secretary of State at the helm of climate diplomacy efforts.

In a letter Tuesday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Comer requested communications related to the climate envoy’s budget, a list of employees within his office, communications with third parties and documents related to Kerry’s travel.

He threatened to compel the release of these documents if they are not voluntarily turned over, writing: “If the Department refuses to produce documents and information on this matter, the Committee will have to consider other means, including compulsory process.”

Comer also raised concerns about the fact Kerry carries significant responsibilities but that his position did not require Senate confirmation.

“Envoy Kerry is engaging in activities that skirt congressional authority, threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy, and could undermine our economic health,” he wrote.

“Yet, Envoy Kerry and his office are refusing to be transparent about their activities, spending, and staffing with the Committee — and the American people,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to Kerry’s office for comment. Kerry has been the lead U.S. negotiator for climate issues since the start of the Biden administration, including at past global climate summits in Glasgow, Scotland, and Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.