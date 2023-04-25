EPA: 2 degrees of global warming could cause thousands of additional pediatric emergency visits

Climate change has major detrimental effects on children’s well-being and academic performance, according to a report released Tuesday by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA said in the report that a 2-degree temperature increase is associated with a 4 percent decline in achievement per child, while a 4-degree increase is associated with a 7 percent reduction. The report also indicates that emergency department (ED) visits among children are on the rise between May and September. At 2 degrees, the EPA projects asthma-related pediatric ED visits will increase by 5,800 a year, while at 4 degrees they will rise by about 10,000 a year.

Overall asthma diagnoses are also projected to increase among children with increased warming, particularly those associated with particulate matter and ozone. At 2 degrees, the agency projects asthma diagnoses will increase by about 34,500 per year, with an increase of 89,600 per year at 4 degrees, as well as an increase in premature newborn deaths.

The report also backs up existing research indicating children of color are particularly vulnerable to asthma diagnoses associated with particulate matter. Data also suggests worsening wildfire activity is also a major threat to children’s health, as it suggests a connection between exposure to wildfire smoke and the risk of premature births.

The impact of climate change on children will not solely be limited to health, according to the report. With no action to curb climate change’s effects, about 185,000 children will lose their homes due to coastal flooding should global sea level rise increase 50 centimeters. Sea level rise between 50 and 100 centimeters was also associated with the temporary displacement of more than one million more children.

“Understanding health risks to children is critical for developing effective and equitable strategies that will protect our current and future generations,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

“Today’s report will help further efforts being taken by the Biden Administration across the Federal government to address the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.”