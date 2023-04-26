trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Manchin signs onto GOP effort to overturn Biden truck pollution rule

by Rachel Frazin - 04/26/23 3:09 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 04/26/23 3:09 PM ET

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is joining Republicans in an effort to overturn a Biden administration rule that aims to limit pollution from heavy-duty trucks. 

Manchin, in a statement on Wednesday ahead of an expected vote on the measure, said he would support a resolution that seeks to nix the regulation.

“I am proud to support this resolution to stop this government overreach,” he said in a written statement. 

He raised concerns about impacts to the trucking industry and what they could mean for supply chains. 

“The Biden Administration wants to burden the trucking industry with oppressive regulations that will increase prices by thousands of dollars and push truck drivers and small trucking companies out of business,” he said. 

“When our country faces record-high inflation and vulnerable supply chains, we cannot let the EPA continue to seize unrestrained power and create regulations that devastate our economy,” he added. 

The rule the lawmakers are trying to annul aims to cut down on emissions of pollutants called nitrogen oxides that can harm the respiratory system. 

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says that its limitations will prevent as many as 2,900 premature deaths and 18,000 fewer cases of childhood asthma annually by 2045. 

Manchin has also joined Republicans in opposing several other Biden administration regulations, including those related to water policy and retirement investments. 

The senator has not yet said whether he is running for reelection, but if he does, he faces what is expected to be a tough fight in ruby-red West Virginia and may be in a better position if he distances himself from Biden. 

More broadly, Manchin has expressed frustration with the Biden administration in recent weeks on a range of issues, including its implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act and negotiations over the debt limit. 

Tags Joe Biden Joe Manchin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Montana House votes to censure transgender lawmaker
  2. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  3. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  4. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  5. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  6. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  7. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  8. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  9. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  10. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  11. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  12. Haley says Disney can move to her home state after it sues DeSantis
  13. GOP clears key procedural hurdle in sprint to debt ceiling vote
  14. Manhattan DA asks court to order Trump to keep evidence confidential
  15. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  16. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on COVID and school closures
  17. Mace flips to yes on debt ceiling bill
  18. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
Load more

Video

See all Video