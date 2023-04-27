trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule

by Zack Budryk - 04/27/23 10:44 AM ET
by Zack Budryk - 04/27/23 10:44 AM ET

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) called for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign “gracefully” Thursday after the Senate voted to undo a Biden administration rule on truck emissions without her present.

“Because Senator Feinstein was absent, the Senate overturned a Biden rule that would cut pollution from heavy duty trucks and causes harm to people’s lungs. We are putting decorum over democracy and our values. It’s time for Senator Feinstein to step down gracefully,” Khanna tweeted Thursday.

The measure passed 50-49 Wednesday, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joining every Republican. The rule in question is aimed at cutting emissions from heavy-duty trucks in the form of nitrogen oxides, pollutants that contribute to asthma and acid rain.

Republicans and Manchin called the rule overly burdensome and a potential contributor to inflation.

“When our country faces record-high inflation and vulnerable supply chains, we cannot let the EPA continue to seize unrestrained power and create regulations that devastate our economy,” Manchin said in a statement.

The White House has pledged to veto the measure, and the one-vote margin suggests the Senate lacks the two-thirds majority to override Biden’s veto.

It’s the latest Republican attempt to undo a Biden environmental policy through the Congressional Review Act, which allows a simple majority to undo an executive branch rule. Manchin has supported several such efforts, including an upcoming resolution to restore suspended tariffs on solar energy.

Feinstein, who is retiring in 2024, has been absent since for almost two months — since announcing a shingles diagnosis — from both floor votes and the Senate Judiciary Committee, hindering the confirmation of judges. Earlier this month, the California Democrat offered to cede her position on the panel to another Democrat, but Senate Republicans blocked the assignment.

Khanna earlier this month became the first Democratic lawmaker to call for the 89-year-old Senate stalwart to step down.

Tags Dianne Feinstein Joe Biden Joe Manchin Ro Khanna

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  3. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  4. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  5. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  8. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  9. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  10. Kansas legislature overrides governor’s veto of abortion legislation
  11. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  12. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  13. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  14. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  15. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  16. Trump targets McCain’s funeral in book: ‘Like his wars, it never ended’
  17. Florida Republican introduces ‘Reject Latinx Act’
  18. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
Load more

Video

See all Video