trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

California approves rule ending diesel truck sales by 2036

by Rachel Frazin - 04/28/23 5:56 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 04/28/23 5:56 PM ET
FILE – Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address on March 8, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California regulators on Friday approved a rule that would end the sale of fossil fuel-powered medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the state by 2036.

The rule, which is contingent on federal approval for enforcement, would also require that fleet owners’ trucks be electric or otherwise zero-emission by 2042.

The rule has stricter limits for when certain fleets need to transition, requiring big rigs, local delivery trucks and government fleets to go pollution-free by 2035. Garbage trucks and local buses would need to be zero-emission by 2039. 

“The future happens here first, and California is once again showing the world what real climate action looks like,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a written statement, adding that “we’re one step closer to achieving healthier neighborhoods and cleaner air for all Californians.”

While the rule was first put forward in California, it could also be adopted by other states, like California’s other vehicle regulations have been. 

Yasmine Agelidis, a senior associate attorney at Earthjustice, said the rule is “a really exciting and huge rule” for California alone, but she expects other states to be “eager to hop on board.”

However, the trucking industry pushed back on the rule, saying it is unrealistic.

“Today, an unelected Board in California voted to force trucking companies to buy zero-emission trucks. Fleets are just beginning to understand what it takes to successfully operate these trucks, but what they have learned so far is they are significantly more expensive, charging and refueling infrastructure is nonexistent, and ZEVs are not necessarily a one-for-one replacement — meaning more trucks will be needed on California roads to move the same amount of freight,” American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear said in a written statement. 

“California is setting unrealistic targets and unachievable timelines that will undoubtedly lead to higher prices for the goods and services delivered to the state and fewer options for consumers,” Spear added. 

The Biden administration recently greenlighted a separate California rule that would require increasing percentages of trucks sold in the state to be electric between 2024 and 2035.

Tags American Trucking Associations California Earthjustice Electric vehicles fossil fuels Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom trucks vehicle regulation zero-emission vehicles

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Alito says he has ‘pretty good idea’ of the identity of Dobbs decision ...
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  3. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  4. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  5. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  6. Dylan Mulvaney breaks weeks-long silence over Bud Light backlash
  7. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  8. Ukraine signals counteroffensive is near: What to know about the coming fight
  9. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  10. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  11. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  12. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  13. McCarthy hits DeSantis on Disney prison quip: ‘Sit down and negotiate’
  14. Senate GOP smells blood as Justice launches Manchin challenge
  15. NC Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps
  16. Frost calls out GOP silence on Greene’s ‘not a mother’ attack
  17. Abortion ban rejected in South Carolina after GOP women join filibuster
  18. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
Load more

Video

See all Video