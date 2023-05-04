trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Comer asks EPA for documents on grant application process

by Zack Budryk - 05/04/23 5:28 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 05/04/23 5:28 PM ET
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)
Annabelle Gordon
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) speaks during an enrollment ceremony for the Revised Criminal Code Act in the Capitol on Friday, March 10, 2023.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Thursday requested information from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in connection with an investigation of the agency’s research grant process.

In the letter, Comer asked EPA Administrator Michael Regan for documents and a briefing on the agency’s grant administration program, as well as its procedures for safeguarding against foreign influence.

The grant process, Comer wrote in the letter, includes a loophole under which applicants must disclose any research support, including foreign sources, during the application process but not after the grant has been awarded.

“This practice is not consistent with other government agencies administering federal research funds, and raises questions of whether foreign contributions are being used after an initial award to influence or obtain access to EPA’s federally funded research,” Comer wrote.

The EPA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued a memo on the loophole in April, Comer wrote in the letter.

“EPA must evaluate its application process and explore requiring additional disclosures during the post-award stage to avoid financial and nonfinancial conflicts, especially those involving foreign sources of research support,” he wrote.

The Hill has reached out to the EPA for comment.

The letter comes a week after another to the EPA from Comer and Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas), chairman of the Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on the Environment, calling for tighter enforcement mechanisms for the agency’s environmental-justice grants.

Darya Minovi, a senior analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists, blasted the March letter as an attempt to hamstring agency investments in underserved communities, “poorly veiled as a call for oversight.”

In another letter, submitted in April, Comer and Fallon requested documents from Regan relating to a proposed EPA rule relating to methane emissions, arguing the agency’s interpretation of the Clean Air Act was out of step with the statutory intention.

Tags James Comer Michael Regan Pat Fallon

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  2. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  5. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  8. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  9. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  10. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  11. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  12. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  13. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  14. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  15. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  16. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  17. Feinstein says Senate ‘swiftly’ confirming court nominees in her absence
  18. Durbin: Reports about Clarence Thomas, GOP megadonor ‘getting worse by the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video