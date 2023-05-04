trending:

Top environment Democrat to release permitting proposal focused on emissions cuts 

by Rachel Frazin - 05/04/23 5:37 PM ET
Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) is seen during a hearing on Thursday, March 9, 2023 to discuss the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio last month.

Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) will soon release his own proposal to reform the country’s system for approving infrastructure projects — marking a mainstream Democratic foray into the issue. 

Discussions on permitting reform were bolstered last year after Democratic leaders promised to work with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to speed up approvals for energy projects in exchange for his vote on the Inflation Reduction Act. 

A package from Manchin, which was also supported by Carper, ultimately failed last year, but bipartisan discussions have continued. 

As Republicans put forward a package Thursday that is to the right of Manchin’s proposal, Carper, in the coming weeks, intends to put forward his own package expected to be to the left of what Manchin has proposed.

In a written statement that was first shared with The Hill on Thursday, Carper said he plans to introduce a bill based on reducing the country’s contribution to climate change, keeping communities involved in the process and providing certainty for industry. 

“In the weeks ahead, I intend to build off of that work and release a permitting proposal that would accomplish three objectives: reduce greenhouse gas emissions and preserve the nation’s bedrock environmental laws, encourage early and frequent engagement with communities, and provide businesses with certainty and predictability,” he said, referring to work done in his committee to hear from stakeholders. 

Last year’s permitting push received criticism from both the right and the left, with Republicans saying it did not go far enough, while progressives expressed concerns that shortened environmental reviews could limit community say on potentially polluting projects.

It’s not clear whether a Democratic package could win over progressive skeptics, but with the Senate’s 60-vote threshold, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle likely need to find a compromise.

While they have differences on policies, top Democrats and Republicans have expressed interest in working together to do so. Supporters of reforms from both parties say they would like to see the energy projects they support move more quickly across the finish line. 

“We have an opportunity to pass meaningful reforms that support the deployment of clean energy projects across our nation and uphold essential environmental protections,” Carper said in his statement. 

House Democrats also recently put forward a left-wing permitting proposal, while House Republicans included their own efforts to shorten the energy approval process as part of their larger energy package. 

