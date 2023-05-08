trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Congressional Democrats ask Biden administration to revamp LNG permit process

by Zack Budryk - 05/08/23 4:24 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 05/08/23 4:24 PM ET
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
Dominion Energy’s Cove Point LNG Terminal in Lusby, Md., is pictured in this June 12, 2014, file photo.

More than 40 congressional Democrats urged the Biden administration, in a letter released Monday, to consider the possible environmental risk of liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion.

Forty-four senators and representatives wrote to Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), calling on her to develop specific best practices for the LNG infrastructure approval process.

Specifically, the members expressed concerns that CEQ assesses LNG permits based on a Trump-era framework that does not address upstream methane emissions. The 2020 changes to the assessment process barred the CEQ from considering indirect environmental impacts of permitting.

Although methane dissipates faster in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, it is also about 25 times more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere, making it a particular concern as a driver of climate change.  

The letter was led by Sen. Jeff Merkley (Ore.) and Reps. Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), Jared Huffman (Calif.) and Nanette Díaz Barragán (Calif.).

“Our ability to combat the worst impacts of the climate crisis depends, to a significant degree, on whether the United States approves proposed LNG pipeline and export terminal projects on top of the already-substantial LNG infrastructure,” the members wrote.

“CEQ’s guidance should include examples and best practices for how agencies should conduct meaningful engagement to ensure that relevant agencies conduct proper and adequate analysis of the direct, indirect, and cumulative effects of LNG infrastructure,” they added.

U.S. production of LNG has dramatically expanded in recent years, particularly for export to European nations seeking an alternative to the Russian oil they relied on before the invasion of Ukraine. Exports rose to an average of 10.6 billion cubic feet per day last year, a 9 percent increase from 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which projects a daily average of 12.1 billion per day this year.

The Hill has reached out to CEQ for comment.

Tags Brenda Mallory council on environmental quality Jeff Merkley Joe Biden LNG President Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  3. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  4. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  5. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  6. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  7. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  8. Closing arguments begin in E. Jean Carroll case: ‘Trump is a witness against ...
  9. Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit
  10. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  11. Musk announces Twitter purge of inactive accounts
  12. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  13. Subpoenaed Alphabet documents improperly redacted, may not be complete, Jordan ...
  14. DOJ seeks 25 years in prison for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
  15. All birds are shrinking — but small birds are shrinking fastest
  16. Robert Kennedy Jr. sees ‘overwhelming evidence’ CIA involved in JFK ...
  17. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  18. McConnell lays out plans to flip Senate in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video