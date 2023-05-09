trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

EPA must regulate rocket fuel chemical in drinking water after Trump, Biden declined: court

by Rachel Frazin - 05/09/23 4:15 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 05/09/23 4:15 PM ET
A flag with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) logo flies at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

A federal court on Tuesday tossed out a decision from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) not to regulate a chemical used in rocket fuel in drinking water. 

The Trump administration decided in 2020 not to regulate a chemical called perchlorate that can interfere with thyroid function and may harm fetal brain development. The Biden administration upheld that decision last year. 

But, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., reversed the decision on Tuesday.

The opinion of the three-judge panel, authored by David Sentelle — a Reagan administration appointee — argued that the Safe Drinking Water Act did not give the EPA the authority to reverse a 2011 decision in favor of issuing drinking water standards for perchlorate.

A concurring opinion from Florence Pan, a Biden appointee, disagreed on the statutory authority question, but agreed with ultimate decision for other reasons. Namely, Pan found that the agency was working with a “biased dataset that was selectively updated” and was based on inadequate health goals. 

When it made the decision not to regulate the chemical, the Trump administration said there was not a “meaningful opportunity for health risk reduction.”

It said that the number of people who could be consuming the chemical at concerning levels could be between 26,000 and 620,000, which it said was not enough to take action. 

When it upheld the decision, the Biden administration said that it was based on the best available science. 

The Natural Resources Defense Council sued over the issue in 2020. 

An EPA spokesperson said that the agency was reviewing the decision. 

In addition to being used in rocket fuel, perchlorate can also be found in explosives, fireworks and road flares. 

Tags drinking water EPA Joe Biden perchlorate rocket fuel safe drinking water

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he will appeal E. Jean Carroll case over ‘unconstitutional ...
  2. McCarthy shoots down short-term debt ceiling hike
  3. Trump found liable for sexual battery, defamation in E. Jean Carroll trial
  4. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  5. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  6. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  7. GOP megadonor rebuffs Senate panel request for full accounting of Clarence ...
  8. McCarthy: No ‘new movement’ with Biden on debt ceiling debate
  9. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  10. Trump calls E. Jean Carroll verdict ‘a disgrace’
  11. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  12. Man shot teen girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say
  13. Feinstein set to return to Washington following months-long absence 
  14. Get a free McChicken at McDonald’s for one day only
  15. Trump says ‘desperate’ CNN made him interview offer he ‘couldn’t ...
  16. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  17. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  18. Disney adds new Florida regulations to suit against DeSantis
Load more

Video

See all Video