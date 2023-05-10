trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

High percentages of Black, Hispanic Americans worried about tainted water: poll

by Julia Mueller - 05/10/23 9:12 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/10/23 9:12 AM ET
FILE – The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

High percentages of Black and Hispanic Americans in a new poll say they’re worried about the pollution of drinking water.

The Gallup poll released Wednesday found that 56 percent of American adults overall reported worrying “a great deal” about tainted water, while that figure jumped to 76 percent among Black adults and 70 percent among Hispanic adults. The number dropped to 48 percent among white adults. 

The research found that the racial disparities in concern over the issue of water “persist even within political parties.” 

Though Black and Hispanic adults are more likely to be Democratic, and Democrats are more likely to focus on environmental concerns, higher percentages of Black and Hispanic Democrats noted drinking water pollution concerns than did white Democrats. 

The poll report highlights an overall uptick in concern about the pollution of drinking water after the Flint crisis. I

n 2014, state officials in the majority-Black Michigan city switched up the water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River. The change polluted the tap water — thousands were exposed to lead in the water and a Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak was noted during the crisis.

The poll, part of a survey conducted annually between 2019 and 2023, had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points overall. The margin of error was 5.5 percentage points for the 471 Black Americans surveyed and 5 percentage points for the 587 Hispanic Americans surveyed.

Tags environmental issues Gallup Water water pollution

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  2. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  3. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  4. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
  5. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  6. READ: Federal criminal indictment against George Santos
  7. Five takeaways from Trump’s Manhattan sexual abuse verdict
  8. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  9. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  10. E. Jean Carroll says she’s ‘overwhelmed with joy’ for women in US after ...
  11. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  12. The US has never defaulted on its debt — except the four times it did
  13. Trump says he will appeal E. Jean Carroll case over ‘unconstitutional ...
  14. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  15. Trump knocks judge, jury after being found liable for sexual battery, defamation
  16. DeSantis won the first round against Disney: He should have walked away
  17. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  18. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
Load more

Video

See all Video