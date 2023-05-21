World’s worst air quality: This US city ranked in the top 5

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says moderate to heavy wildfire smoke will be possible across much of the state on Friday. According to the air quality rating on Friday evening, Denver ranked in the top five for worst air quality in the world.

That’s according to IQAir’s Air Quality and Pollution City Ranking, which is updated hourly, the air pollution advocacy organization explains. It’s important to note that while Denver currently is among the top 5 for unhealthy air, it will likely drop back down once the aforementioned smoke disappears. As of Friday evening, Denver placed fourth on the list. Earlier in the day, it was ranked third.

The smoke is coming from several large wildfires burning in Canada, which is causing smoky skies across multiple states, including Colorado.

Aside from Denver, the next highest U.S. cities on the air quality ranking are Salt Lake City, Utah (28) and Los Angeles (29), which claimed “moderate” air quality levels Friday evening. China dominated the list for unhealthy air quality, with Beijing’s air being rated “hazardous.”

Is wildfire smoke dangerous?

The CDPHE offered some advice to area residents, though smoke precautions are practical to employ regardless of where you live.

“If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill,” CDPHE said.

The CDPHE said that if visibility is less than five miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

You can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information on wildfire smoke hazards.