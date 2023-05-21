trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

World’s worst air quality: This US city ranked in the top 5

by Dara Bitler and Russell Falcon - 05/21/23 7:58 AM ET
by Dara Bitler and Russell Falcon - 05/21/23 7:58 AM ET

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says moderate to heavy wildfire smoke will be possible across much of the state on Friday. According to the air quality rating on Friday evening, Denver ranked in the top five for worst air quality in the world.

That’s according to IQAir’s Air Quality and Pollution City Ranking, which is updated hourly, the air pollution advocacy organization explains. It’s important to note that while Denver currently is among the top 5 for unhealthy air, it will likely drop back down once the aforementioned smoke disappears. As of Friday evening, Denver placed fourth on the list. Earlier in the day, it was ranked third.

The smoke is coming from several large wildfires burning in Canada, which is causing smoky skies across multiple states, including Colorado.

Aside from Denver, the next highest U.S. cities on the air quality ranking are Salt Lake City, Utah (28) and Los Angeles (29), which claimed “moderate” air quality levels Friday evening. China dominated the list for unhealthy air quality, with Beijing’s air being rated “hazardous.”

Is wildfire smoke dangerous?

The CDPHE offered some advice to area residents, though smoke precautions are practical to employ regardless of where you live.

“If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill,” CDPHE said.

The CDPHE said that if visibility is less than five miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

You can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information on wildfire smoke hazards.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  3. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  4. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  5. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  6. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  7. The one person who could stop DeSantis isn’t Trump
  8. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  9. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  10. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  11. These areas of the US at ‘elevated’ risk of blackouts this summer
  12. 5 potential paths to a fusion energy breakthrough
  13. DeSantis signs transgender bathroom bill, bans gender-affirming care, expands ...
  14. DeSantis requests the judge in Disney case be dismissed for perceived partiality
  15. Biden calls on GOP to move from ‘extreme positions’ in debt talks
  16. Graham on Durham’s Trump-FBI report: ‘It is done and it’s damning’
  17. DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney’s free speech lawsuit
  18. DeSantis embraces national GOP strategy on energy issues like ESG, gas stoves
Load more

Video

See all Video