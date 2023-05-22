trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

How Tom Carper made his mark as a Biden-era climate leader

by Zack Budryk - 05/22/23 4:12 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 05/22/23 4:12 PM ET
Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.)
Greg Nash
Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) arrives for a hearing on Thursday, March 9, 2023 to discuss the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio last month.

Advocates hailed the environmental legacy of Senate Environment and Public Works Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) Monday after the four-term senator announced he will retire in 2025.

Carper has served on the environmental panel since his first term in 2001, becoming chair in 2021. He has had a generally moderate record in the chamber, fending off a progressive primary challenger in 2018. However, he took particular interest in environmental issues during his time in the Senate. He was one of the most vocal advocates of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty aimed at drawing down the use of hydrofluorocarbons.

As committee chairman, Carper also spearheaded legislation to impose federal taxes on methane emissions in 2021, and ensured those provisions as well as other features relating to air quality and clean energy were part of the final version of the Inflation Reduction Act. In his announcement speech, the Delaware Democrat pledged to “continue working 60-hour weeks” to see those provisions enacted.

Earlier this month, Carper also unveiled legislation aimed at overhauling the energy permitting process specifically for green energy and climate resilience projects. Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has championed separate permitting reform that would apply to all energy projects. Congressional leaders have suggested an all-of-the-above permitting reform could be part of a deal to raise the federal debt limit.

Environmental and conservation advocacy organizations hailed Carper’s record in response to his announcement Monday.

“He has championed the life-saving benefits of the Clean Air Act and led the charge against congressional and administrative attacks on our bedrock environment laws and climate progress, including playing a pivotal role in the passage of the most significant climate legislation in history, the Inflation Reduction Act, and Senate ratification of the Kigali Amendment to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs),” Tiernan Sittenfeld, senior vice president for Government Affairs at the League of Conservation Voters, said in a statement.

“He has held countless polluters and their allies accountable, perhaps none more notorious than Scott Pruitt, whom Carper put the spotlight on when Pruitt served as EPA administrator during the Trump administration,” Sittenfeld added. Carper holds a lifetime score of 86 percent and a 2022 score of 96 percent from the group for his environmental record.

“Sen. Carper has been a voice of reason and a champion for progress. He was a leader in ushering in the strongest climate action ever – the Inflation Reduction Act. He recognized, early on, the need to cut leaks of methane – a powerful climate-wrecking pollutant – from industrial oil and gas operations,” said Christy Goldfuss, chief policy impact officer for the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Tags Joe Biden Scott Pruitt Tom Carper

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  2. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  3. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  4. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  5. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  6. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  7. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  8. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
  9. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  10. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  11. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  12. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  13. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  14. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  15. Watch live: Biden addresses debt ceiling deliberations
  16. School may have violated students’ rights with book removals: Education ...
  17. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  18. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video