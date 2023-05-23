House votes in favor of overturning Biden truck pollution rule

The House voted on Tuesday to overturn a Biden truck pollution rule, teeing up an expected White House veto.

The vote was 221-203.

Democrats Henry Cuellar (Texas), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas) and Mary Peltola (Alaska) voted with Republicans in support of overturning the rule. Republican Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) voted with the rest of the Democrats against doing so.

The Biden rule in question, which aims to cut pollution from heavy-duty trucks, would be expected to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by 50 percent in the year 2045. These pollutants can worsen respiratory health conditions like asthma and long-term exposure to them can contribute to the development of respiratory infections.​​

Proponents point to the rule’s expected health benefits; it is expected to reduce premature deaths each year, saving 2,900 lives in 2045.

“The Republican CRA that we are debating this afternoon would abandon all of the public health, economic, and environmental justice benefits that come with the EPA rule,” said House Energy and Commerce Ranking Member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), referring to a Congressional Review Act Resolution, in a floor speech, according to his prepared remarks.

Truck manufacturers, however, have said that the rule will be difficult to implement and Republicans have argued that higher costs on the industry could worsen inflation.

“The costs will be passed on directly to Americans, many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck,” said House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers in a floor speech, according to her prepared remarks.

“Imagine someone who is already being forced to make tough choices for their family at the grocery store, the gas pump, the pharmacy,” she added.

The Congressional Review Act gives members of Congress a limited window to attempt to overturn rules that have been finalized. But such resolutions also require presidential approval, so they have been used most successfully shortly after changes in administrations.

The Senate recently approved the same resolution to overturn the rule, meaning the House action sends it to the president’s desk. But, the White House said at that time that if the resolution made it to President Biden, he would veto it.

It is one of a series of regulations, including several environmental ones, that Congress has sought to overturn since Republicans took the House majority. While Democrats still hold a majority in the Senate, they have had defections on the past resolutions, particularly from more centrist members of their caucus.

This story was updated at 5:10 pm ET.