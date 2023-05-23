trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

House votes in favor of overturning Biden truck pollution rule

by Rachel Frazin - 05/23/23 4:38 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 05/23/23 4:38 PM ET
The U.S. Capitol is seen on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. President Joe Biden’s administration is reaching for a deal with Republicans led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the nation faces a deadline as soon as June 1 to raise the country's borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, to keep paying the nation’s bills. Republicans are demanding steep spending cuts the Democrats oppose. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The U.S. Capitol is seen on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The House voted on Tuesday to overturn a Biden truck pollution rule, teeing up an expected White House veto.

The vote was 221-203. 

Democrats Henry Cuellar (Texas), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas) and Mary Peltola (Alaska) voted with Republicans in support of overturning the rule. Republican Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) voted with the rest of the Democrats against doing so. 

The Biden rule in question, which aims to cut pollution from heavy-duty truckswould be expected to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by 50 percent in the year 2045. These pollutants can worsen respiratory health conditions like asthma and long-term exposure to them can contribute to the development of respiratory infections.​​

Proponents point to the rule’s expected health benefits; it is expected to reduce premature deaths each year, saving 2,900 lives in 2045.

“The Republican CRA that we are debating this afternoon would abandon all of the public health, economic, and environmental justice benefits that come with the EPA rule,” said House Energy and Commerce Ranking Member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), referring to a Congressional Review Act Resolution, in a floor speech, according to his prepared remarks.

Truck manufacturers, however, have said that the rule will be difficult to implement and Republicans have argued that higher costs on the industry could worsen inflation. 

“The costs will be passed on directly to Americans, many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck,” said House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers in a floor speech, according to her prepared remarks. 

“Imagine someone who is already being forced to make tough choices for their family at the grocery store, the gas pump, the pharmacy,” she added. 

The Congressional Review Act gives members of Congress a limited window to attempt to overturn rules that have been finalized. But such resolutions also require presidential approval, so they have been used most successfully shortly after changes in administrations. 

The Senate recently approved the same resolution to overturn the rule, meaning the House action sends it to the president’s desk. But, the White House said at that time that if the resolution made it to President Biden, he would veto it. 

It is one of a series of regulations, including several environmental ones, that Congress has sought to overturn since Republicans took the House majority. While Democrats still hold a majority in the Senate, they have had defections on the past resolutions, particularly from more centrist members of their caucus.

This story was updated at 5:10 pm ET.

Tags air pollution Cathy McMorris Rodgers Frank Pallone Henry Cuellar Jared Golden Joe Biden Mary Peltola President Joe Biden Vicente Gonzalez

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  2. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  3. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  4. McConnell on possibility of default: ‘Everybody needs to relax’
  5. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  6. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  7. Texas AG calls on GOP state House leader to resign, alleging intoxication at ...
  8. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  9. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  10. GOP skepticism grows over Yellen’s June 1 debt ceiling deadline
  11. Ukraine says Russia moved nukes near border as raid stretches into second day
  12. House votes in favor of overturning Biden truck pollution rule
  13. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  14. Boebert on birth control: ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid’
  15. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  16. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  17. Here’s how Biden can avoid default and a constitutional crisis 
  18. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
Load more

Video

See all Video