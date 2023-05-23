trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Current emissions trajectory could expose billions to extreme heat: study

by Zack Budryk - 05/23/23 12:01 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 05/23/23 12:01 PM ET
The sun sets over the University District in Seattle, Saturday, May 13, 2023, seen from 520 Bridge View Park in Medina, Wash. On this day, temperatures reached record-breaking highs for several cities across western Washington, with a heat advisory in effect. (AP Photo/ Lindsey Wasson)

The current trajectory of climate change could put some 2 billion people at risk from extreme temperatures by the turn of the century, according to research published Monday in the journal Nature Sustainability.

International agreements have already set a goal of holding planetary warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, a target that would require major reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.

About 9 percent of the global population, around 600 million people, fall outside of what researchers called a human climate niche, or the climatic range in which humans have historically been able to live comfortably.

Meanwhile, the status quo for emissions, projected to lead to around 2.7 degrees of warming, could displace as much as 39 percent of the global population from the niche by the final 20 years of the 21st century, according to researchers.

The study also estimated the lifetime emissions of about 3.5 average people under the current status quo, or 1.2 average U.S. citizens, will expose about one future person to unprecedented heat by the end of the century.

The countries most vulnerable to the impacts projected in the study are overwhelmingly in the global south, according to the research. The country facing the most affected citizens would be India, with more than 600 million people. In a scenario where warming is kept to 1.5 degrees, this drops to 90 million people.

Nigeria is the second most vulnerable, with more than 300 million people exposed to extreme heat under a 2.7-degree scenario, as opposed to less than 40 million in a 1.5-degree scenario. In Indonesia, 100 million people are at risk with 2.7 degrees, compared to less than 5 million with 1.5 degrees.

In addition to those countries, researchers found a 2.7-degree scenario would expose the entirety of certain countries, including Burkina Faso and Mali, to unprecedented heat.  

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  2. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  3. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  4. GOP skepticism grows over Yellen's June 1 debt ceiling deadline
  5. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  6. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  7. McConnell on possibility of default: ‘Everybody needs to relax’
  8. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  9. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  10. DeSantis changes Twitter handle ahead of rumored 2024 announcement
  11. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declares ‘state of emergency’ for public ...
  12. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  13. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
  14. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  15. Here’s how Biden can avoid default and a constitutional crisis 
  16. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  17. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  18. NOAA releases summer weather predictions for all 50 states
Load more

Video

See all Video