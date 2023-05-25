trending:

Energy & Environment

Biden administration advances two renewable energy transmission projects in Nevada

by Zack Budryk - 05/25/23 1:06 PM ET
This May 20, 2012 file photo shows one of the major transmission lines that runs to the west of Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

The Interior Department on Thursday announced the advancement of two new proposed renewable energy transmission projects in Nevada, which are collectively projected togenerate about 8 gigawatts.

In a call with reporters Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) confirmed it has begun the environmental review process for the Greenlink North project in Nevada’s White Pine, Eureka, Lander, Churchill, and Lyon Counties, as well as a draft environmental impact statement for the Greenlink West project in Clark, Esmeralda, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey, and Washoe Counties.

The proposed 450-mile Greenlink West project would connect Las Vegas and Reno, whereas the 232-mile Greenlink North project is set to begin a 30-day public comment period. The bureau has set a goal of late 2024 for a final decision on Greenlink West and a goal of draft environmental planning documents for Greenlink North by the end of the year.

BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning hailed the approvals as “showing that permitting can be done responsibly,” noting that the Biden administration has set a target of 25 gigawatts of renewable energy on federal lands and adding “I think we’re going to exceed it.” The administration has set a broader goal of a fully renewable electricity grid by 2035.

“The Department of the Interior is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Laura Daniel-Davis said in a statement. “Under President Biden and Secretary Haaland’s leadership, this Administration is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach toward ambitious clean energy goals that will support families, boost local economies, and help increase climate resilience in communities across the West.”

The announcement comes amid ongoing debate in Congress on energy permitting overhauls. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) has made permitting reform for all energy, including fossil fuels and renewables, a major cause, while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has suggested permitting reform could be part of a possible agreement to raise the federal debt ceiling. Separately, Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) has introduced legislation specifically fast-tracking the permitting process for renewables.

