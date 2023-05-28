trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Debt limit deal would approve West Virginia pipeline, curtail environmental law

by Rachel Frazin - 05/28/23 9:42 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 05/28/23 9:42 PM ET
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is seen during a Senate Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2024 budget for the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The deal announced by President Biden and House Republican leaders this weekend would legislate the approval of a controversial West Virginia natural gas pipeline and shorten environmental reviews under one of the nation’s bedrock environmental laws. 

Included in the 99-page deal to lift the debt ceiling is the approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a pipeline that would carry fuel from West Virginia to Virginia and has become a pet project of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). 

Manchin, who would face reelection next year in ruby-red West Virginia if he decides to run, touted the inclusion of the pipeline as something he helped to secure. 

“I am proud to have fought for this critical project and to have secured the bipartisan support necessary to get it across the finish line,” he said in a written statement. 

The deal also shortens the time the federal government can take to assess a proposed project’s impact on the environment, limiting the most rigorous reviews to two years and less rigorous reviews to one year.

When seeking to implement similar reforms, the Trump administration determined that the average timeline for more rigorous reviews was about 4.5 years. 

Proponents of such provisions say that the current system takes too long and delays important infrastructure projects while opponents have expressed concern that shorter timelines would limit community input on projects that could be harmful. 

The debt deal legislation would also set page limits for these reviews.

Both the pipeline provisions and the timeline provisions could face some resistance from some Democrats — 10 members of the caucus voted against a similar effort in the Senate last year while dozens of House Democrats came out against them.

However, tied to the debt limit the extent of any such resistance is not totally clear, though more than 80 recently signed onto a new letter saying that any deal should include a buildout of the country’s electric infrastructure, full funding for offices that carry out environmental reviews and a focus on implementation rather than “gutting” environmental laws. 

There are some provisions in the bill that may bolster areas that Democrats have pushed for: renewable energy and electricity transmission infrastructure. 

Specifically it adds energy storage — projects that are often used to store renewable energy in batteries — to those that are eligible for a program that could provide more coordination in their approval process.

It also requires a study of how much electricity can be transferred between the country’s different grid regions.

Tags Joe Biden Joe Manchin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  2. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  3. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  4. Debt deal text released as leaders corral votes 
  5. Trump criticizes Texas Gov. Abbott for silence on impeachment of AG Ken Paxton
  6. Biden, McCarthy face potential revolt over debt ceiling deal
  7. Cruz pans McCarthy saying debt deal has nothing for Dems ‘There are $4 ...
  8. READ: Debt ceiling bill to avoid default
  9. Five high-profile Trump supporters who’ve switched to Ron DeSantis
  10. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  11. Biden, McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal to avoid default
  12. McConnell endorses debt-limit deal, calls on Senate conservatives not to delay ...
  13. Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices are ‘in a fact-free zone as well as ...
  14. McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for ...
  15. Chip Roy blasts Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal as ‘turd-sandwich’ 
  16. Companies and individuals without AI expertise will be left behind: tech CEO
  17. Senate Democrat calls GOP ‘hostage-taking’ in debt ceiling deal making ...
  18. Graham blasts defense spending in debt ceiling deal as ‘a joke’
Load more

Video

See all Video