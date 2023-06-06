trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden administration announces $2.6 billion toward coastal climate resilience

by Zack Budryk - 06/06/23 5:00 AM ET
by Zack Budryk - 06/06/23 5:00 AM ET
FILE – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks before President Joe Biden to African leaders gathered for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Dec. 14, 2022, in Washington. The government’s $52 billion investment to develop advanced computer chips has become a rare source of bipartisan agreement. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell voted for it because of its importance for national security. But Raimondo says the U.S. needs a whole-of-society effort for the investments to succeed. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Commerce Department on Monday announced it will put $2.6 billion toward coastal climate resilience in funds from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The funds, announced on a call with press Monday, will include about $400 million for tribal communities in support of habitat restoration, fish hatcheries and Pacific salmon. and those in the direct path of climate change. Another $349 million will go specifically to climate resilience in fisheries, while another $60 million will go toward climate-resilience job placement and training.

“As part of our more than $2.6 billion investment in regional coastal resiliency and conservation projects, we will be dedicating $390 million directly to Tribal priorities for habitat restoration and bolstering fish populations, and supplying crucial funding to ensure our coastal communities are better prepared for the effects of climate change,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

The round of funding will also include $200 million in improvements to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s data-collection process, “ensuring that all Americans have access to environmental intelligence needed to protect lives and livelihoods,” NOAA administrator Richard W. Spinrad said on the call.

The funds are part of $3.3 billion allocated to NOAA allocated by the IRA. The Biden administration previously allocated about $562 million in coastal climate resilience in April through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

On the press call, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, said that while crafting the IRA, the committee had “wanted to make sure there was robust tribal funding and to make sure that tribes have a greater say and how those funds are used.”

“We know that our large-scale ecosystems are being impacted by climate and we need to build what is our natural infrastructure to prevent against those storms or floods and other things that can be mitigated by us making natural resource and infrastructure investments,” Cantwell added.

Tags Gina Raimondo Joe Biden Maria Cantwell

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  3. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  4. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  5. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  6. Wray lands at center of GOP-FBI grudge match
  7. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  8. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  9. Milley says canceling drag show on military base was ‘absolute right thing to ...
  10. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  11. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  12. George Santos asks judge to keep sealed names of bail sponsors
  13. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  14. Manchin allies say Axelrod, Dems are crazy to count him out in West Virginia
  15. Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant ...
  16. Video disputes Boebert’s ‘no-show protest’ debt vote claim
  17. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  18. Tim Scott rebuffs hosts of ‘The View’ on racial inequality: ‘Progress in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video