trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Western senators: America ‘waking up’ to wildfire problem as smoke blankets East Coast

by Julia Shapero - 06/08/23 12:02 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/08/23 12:02 PM ET

Several senators from western states said at a hearing on the federal wildfire response Thursday that the heavy smoke blanketing much of the East Coast this week is bringing attention to what is a common problem in the West.

“I think America is waking up, at least on the East Coast, to this problem,” Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said at the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing. “We certainly have known all about it on the West Coast for some time now.”

The East Coast, including Washington, D.C., remained engulfed in a smoky haze Thursday, as hundreds of fires continued burning in Canada. The smoke, which has produced air quality alerts for much of the Atlantic seaboard, is expected to stick around for several more days. 

“I’m sure many of us have seen pictures of the thick smoke over New York City over the last couple of days, which yesterday had the very worst air quality among all the world’s major cities,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said at the hearing. 

“Most Easterners aren’t used dealing with this level of smoke, and by Easterners, I mean basically anybody to the east of Colorado,” he joked. “But this is an unfortunate recurring reality for us in the West.”

Lee showed a picture of downtown Salt Lake City covered in a layer of smoke to the panel.

“That’s just an August day, when wildfires burn in places like California, and then the smoke blows over to us,” he said. 

“Western fires usually don’t cause quite the national stir that we’ve seen in the last few days, even though this is something we deal with with some regularity,” Lee continued. “But they ought to be of concern to all of us because they do happen, and for us, they happen quite frequently.”

Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) similarly suggested that the timing of the hearing was appropriate, given the impacts of the Canadian wildfires.

“For those of you who live on the East Coast, welcome to our air in the West,” Risch said. “This is common. I don’t remember a summer in Boise when we haven’t had smoke. Sometimes, it’s much worse than others. We’ve had some summers that were really catastrophic in this regard.”

“But this is what with live with, and this is just the way it is,” he added. “So for me, from that standpoint, this is an important hearing; it’s an important issue.”

Tags Canadian wildfires James Risch Jim Risch Maria Cantwell Mike Lee Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee wildfires

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  6. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  7. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  8. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  9. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  10. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  11. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  12. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  13. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  14. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  15. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  16. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  17. Texas developer linked to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI
  18. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
Load more

Video

See all Video