Biden vetoes congressional effort to ax truck pollution rule

by Rachel Frazin - 06/14/23 3:03 PM ET
President Biden on Wednesday vetoed a congressional effort to overturn his administration’s rule governing pollution from heavy-duty vehicles including trucks and buses.

Biden, in a veto message, defended the rule that Republicans and a handful of Democrats sought to overturn. 

“The rule cuts pollution, boosts public health, and advances environmental justice in communities across the country.  It will prevent hundreds, if not thousands, of premature deaths; thousands of childhood asthma cases; and millions of missed school days every year,” he said in the message to Congress. 

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the attempt to overturn the rule “the most recent attempt by congressional Republicans to pollute the air our children breathe.”

The rule in question seeks to limit emissions of a group of pollutants known as nitrogen oxides that can contribute to the development of asthma. 

It is expected to cut nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent in the year 2045 and prevent 2,900 premature deaths that year alone. 

However, its opponents argue that it is costly for industry to comply with and could therefore worsen inflation.

“Additional inflationary burdens on the trucking industry will mean that any product transported by trucks — whether it’s food, clothing, or other commodities — each one of those products will cost more,” Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.)  said earlier this year. 

The Senate voted to overturn the rule in April and the House voted to overturn it in May. 

Alex Gangitano contributed. 

