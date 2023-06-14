trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Top Energy Committee Republican calls for ethics investigation of Energy secretary

by Zack Budryk - 06/14/23 3:33 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 06/14/23 3:33 PM ET
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)
Greg Nash
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing to examine the President’s proposed FY 2024 budget for the Department of the Interior on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.), the top Republican on the Senate Energy Committee, called on the Energy Department’s Office of Inspector General to investigate Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm after she conceded to wrongly telling the committee she does not own individual stocks.

Granholm testified in April that she owns no individual stocks, but in a June 9 letter to committee chairman Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said she “mistakenly told the Committee that I did not own any individual stocks, whereas I should have said that I did not own any conflicting stocks.”

The Wyoming Republican also pointed to Granholm’s admission that, despite testifying that both she and her husband divested from Ford stock, her husband owned Ford stock in a separate account, which Granholm says was sold in May. Barrasso pointed to Granholm’s promotion of Ford’s electric vehicles during the period before that stock was sold.

Barrasso also cited her ownership of stock in electric vehicle manufacturer Proterra during a period in which President Biden and Vice President Harris promoted the company, as well as multiple violations of the STOCK Act, which requires disclosure of all stock sales within 45 days. The department has called the late stock disclosures, which were made in December 2021 despite the sales occurring from April to October, a “clerical error.”

“Secretary Granholm’s repeated noncompliance with established financial rules and regulations, in addition to her disregard for ethical standards, has contributed to the erosion of the public’s trust not only in her, but the Department of Energy as a whole,” Barrasso wrote.

“It is imperative that impropriety on the part of cabinet officials is taken seriously, the dignity of the offices in which they serve is upheld, and that officials are held accountable when they fail to follow the letter of the law,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to the Energy Department and its Office of Inspector General for comment.

Tags Jennifer Granholm Joe Manchin John Barrasso

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  2. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  3. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  4. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  5. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  6. Virginia 1st-grade teacher who was shot by student was fired, attorney says
  7. Biden vetoes congressional effort to ax truck pollution rule
  8. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  9. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  10. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  11. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  12. Leader says Belarus now has Russian nuclear weapons, wouldn’t hesitate to use ...
  13. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  14. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  15. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  16. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  17. Democrats fume as House GOP plans steep spending cuts despite debt ceiling deal
  18. Pence says he ‘can’t defend’ allegations in Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video