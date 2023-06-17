Texas heat wave forecast to break records

A potentially record-setting heat wave is forecast to move across southern Texas to eastern Louisiana for the next several days, creating a risk of fire conditions.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Weather Prediction Center said in a post on its website Saturday morning that abnormally high temperatures are expected to continue for southern Texas and other parts of the central Gulf Coast with warm air from over northern Mexico being sent into the region.

High temperatures will reach the 100s, while lows will be in the upper 70s or low 80s, likely tying or breaking records at least into early next week, according to the NWS. Warm, dry and windy conditions will support fire risks on Saturday, but the risk will decrease on Sunday.

In the Texas Panhandle in the northern part of the state, an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms is in effect for Saturday afternoon, according to NWS. Damaging wind gusts and hailstones greater than 2 inches in diameter are possible for the panhandle and parts of southern Kansas and Oklahoma.

This comes after a confirmed tornado in a small Texas town of Perryton in the panhandle killed three people and injured more than 75 on Thursday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declared a state of emergency after several other tornadoes hit the area the same day.