trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

EU warns of increased mosquito-borne viral diseases due to climate change

by Julia Shapero - 06/22/23 11:35 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/22/23 11:35 AM ET

A European Union (EU) agency warned on Thursday that Europe is facing an increased risk of mosquito-borne viral diseases due to climate change.

The European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) said that more frequent and severe heat waves and flooding, as well as longer and hotter summers, have created more favorable conditions for invasive mosquito species, such as Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti.

The Aedes albopictus species, which can transmit chikungunya and dengue, has spread to five additional European countries in the last ten years, according to the ECDC. 

The Aedes aegypti species, which can transmit yellow fever, zika and West Nile viruses in addition to chikungunya and dengue, became established in Cyprus last year, leading to concerns about its potential spread to other European countries, the agency also noted.

“In recent years we have seen a geographical spread of invasive mosquito species to previously unaffected areas in [Europe],” ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said in a statement. “If this continues, we can expect to see more cases and possibly deaths from diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and West Nile fever.”

Europe recorded 71 cases of locally acquired dengue last year alone, the same number of cases recorded over the previous 11 years combined. The region also saw 1,133 cases of West Nile virus in 2022, the vast majority of which were locally acquired.

Tags European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention European Union mosquitoes

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  3. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  4. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  5. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b—-‘ as tensions boil over on House floor
  6. Watch live: Fed chair Powell testifies before Senate panel on Monetary Policy ...
  7. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  8. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  9. Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in home sentenced to prison
  10. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  11. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  12. DOJ turns over Mar-a-Lago grand jury testimony to Trump team
  13. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  14. Alito caught in crosshairs of latest Supreme Court scandal
  15. DeSantis lashes out at Trump when asked if he’d back him as 2024 nominee
  16. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  17. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  18. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
Load more

Video

See all Video