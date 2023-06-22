trending:

Rash of deaths at Lake Mead prompts warning from Park Service

by Julia Shapero - 06/22/23 11:43 AM ET
Lake Mead is shown in a photo taken in late March, 2023.
Duncan Phenix / 8NewsNow
The National Park Service issued a warning on Wednesday after a recent spate of deaths and other incidents at Lake Mead, cautioning the public to “keep safety and considerate behavior in the forefront” while visiting the reservoir along the Nevada-Arizona border.

Six people died at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area last weekend, including three who were killed in a multiple-car accident, two who died by drowning and one who died of an apparent suicide, the Park Service said. 

Another 23 people had to be rescued by park rangers, who also responded to a “rash of unsafe and unlawful incidents” in the park.

“Water levels are up, visitation is strong, and the majority of visitors are enjoying a safe, fun and healthy environment,” acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier said in a press release. “Yet the tragic fatalities highlight the need to continually focus on safety and considerate behavior towards others when at the park.”

The Park Service urged visitors to take “simple measures” such as wearing a life jacket and driving the speed limit while at Lake Mead.

“Know the rules, honor posted restrictions, avoid risky behavior, and be respectful of other visitors,” it said.

