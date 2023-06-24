trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Montana rail bridge collapse causes derailment, chemical spill in river

by Nick Robertson - 06/24/23 4:19 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/24/23 4:19 PM ET
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

A rail bridge over the Yellowstone River in rural southwest Montana collapsed Saturday, taking a freight train with it.

The train that derailed was loaded with asphalt and sulfur, leading to some of the cargo leaking into the river, according to local officials.

Stillwater County emergency services chief David Stamey told The Associated Press that drinking water pumps have been shut off downriver as a precaution. He added that the sulfur will be diluted into the river water and is not dangerous.

Eight rail cars were on the collapsed part of the bridge, and yellow liquid could be seen flowing out of some of the cars.

Nearby Yellowstone County also closed its drinking water pumps and has asked residents to conserve water.

“We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident,” Montana Rail Link spokesman Andy Garland said in a statement.

The Yellowstone River flows northeast From Yellowstone National Park into the Missouri River.

The bridge collapse is under investigation.

Recent heavy rains led to flooding in the surrounding area though it is unclear if that is a factor in the collapse, AP reported.

Tags bridge collapse infrastructure Montana rail infrastructure toxic spill

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  2. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  3. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  4. European leaders convene emergency meetings in response to ‘chaos’ in Russia
  5. Trump on Russia-Wagner dispute: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
  6. Wagner chief says his fighters crossed into Russia as Moscow calls for surrender
  7. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s strange march to Moscow and back
  8. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  9. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  10. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  11. Wagner chief to move to Belarus in deal to defuse rebellion as Russia drops ...
  12. Crenshaw: Outcome of Titan sub would be different ‘if leadership had just ...
  13. Eric Adams sent migrants to Florida, Texas, abroad: reports
  14. The Memo: Trailing DeSantis declines to hit Trump head-on
  15. Mercenary group launches armed rebellion in Russia: How we got here
  16. Montana rail bridge collapse causes derailment, chemical spill in river
  17. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  18. Trump keeps GOP guessing on first primary debate
Load more

Video

See all Video