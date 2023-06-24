Montana rail bridge collapse causes derailment, chemical spill in river

A rail bridge over the Yellowstone River in rural southwest Montana collapsed Saturday, taking a freight train with it.

The train that derailed was loaded with asphalt and sulfur, leading to some of the cargo leaking into the river, according to local officials.

Stillwater County emergency services chief David Stamey told The Associated Press that drinking water pumps have been shut off downriver as a precaution. He added that the sulfur will be diluted into the river water and is not dangerous.

Eight rail cars were on the collapsed part of the bridge, and yellow liquid could be seen flowing out of some of the cars.

Nearby Yellowstone County also closed its drinking water pumps and has asked residents to conserve water.

“We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident,” Montana Rail Link spokesman Andy Garland said in a statement.

The Yellowstone River flows northeast From Yellowstone National Park into the Missouri River.

The bridge collapse is under investigation.

Recent heavy rains led to flooding in the surrounding area though it is unclear if that is a factor in the collapse, AP reported.