Early testing shows no threats after train carrying hazardous materials falls into Yellowstone River

Early testing of water and air near part of the Yellowstone River did not show any threat to the public, state and federal officials said, after a train carrying hazardous material fell into the water Saturday.

Several cars carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur fell into the river early Saturday after a bridge near Columbus, Montana collapsed. The cars remained in the river on Sunday as crews tried to figure out how best to remove them amid significant damage, Stillwater County’s chief of emergency services, David Stamey, said.

Stamey also said Sunday the amount of cargo that spilled still was not known, The Associated Press reported.

Water quality testing by contractors for Montana Rail Link, the train’s operator, was being overseen by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Water quality testing will continue until the cleanup is complete and at this time there are no known risks to the public drinking water,” said Kevin Stone, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Stone also said preliminary water quality sampling did not show petroleum hydrocarbons, the AP noted, which would have come from the hot asphalt or molten sulfur.

EPA contractors are monitoring air quality downwind of the collapsed bridge and Rich Mylott, a spokesperson for the regional EPA office, said so far toxic gases have not been detected.

The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the derailment.