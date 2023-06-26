trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden administration announces $1.7 billion for electric and ‘traditional’ buses

by Rachel Frazin - 06/26/23 12:00 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 06/26/23 12:00 PM ET
Parts of electric busses are viewed at New Flyer, an electric vehicles manufacturing company, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Biden administration announced Monday it will disperse $1.7 billion for more than 1,700 new buses around the country, some of which are expected to be electric. 

Outlining the funds on a press call last week, an administration official said 700 of the buses will be zero-emission — a category that is often electric. 

The official said an additional 610 buses will have “low or no” emissions, while 400 will be “traditional” buses and about 14 will be powered by hydrogen. 

The Federal Transit Administration did not respond to follow-up questions by The Hill asking for additional details on the “traditional” and low-to-no emissions buses.

The funds announced Monday, which will also go toward other programs like workforce training, come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This is the second slate of bus grants announced by the Biden administration under the law. 

So far, the law has invested $3.3 billion in buses and bus infrastructure, and nearly $5 billion more is expected over the next three years. 

The funds were touted by officials as good for the economy and environment. 

“Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. 

Tags electric busses electrification Joe Biden Pete Buttigieg transportation funding

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  3. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  4. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  5. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  6. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  7. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  8. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  9. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  10. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  11. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  12. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  13. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  14. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  15. China tells US to lift sanctions to reopen high-level military talks
  16. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  17. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  18. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
Load more

Video

See all Video