trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Fossil fuel consumption steady despite record growth in renewable energy 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/26/23 4:35 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/26/23 4:35 PM ET

The consumption of fossil fuels remained steady despite record growth in the renewable energy sector.

According to the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy, primary energy demand growth slowed in 2022 by increasing about 1.1 percent compared to its increase of 5.5 percent in 2021. The report noted that the energy sector shifted from demand around the COVID-19 pandemic to supply concerns from Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

“As the world emerged from the pandemic and its impact on demand, 2022 witnessed energy markets again in crisis, with the Ukraine conflict upending assumptions about supply around the world,” Energy Institute CEO Nick Wayth said in a statement. “That in turn precipitated a price crisis and profound cost-of-living pressures across many economies.”

 The report also found that oil, gas and coal products covered most of the energy demand even as renewable energy saw the highest increase ever. Coal held 35 percent of the share in the power sector, while gas hit about 23 percent of the share.

The increase of renewable energy was bolstered by new solar and wind developments, and reached 14 percent of the total global electricity production, which was higher than nuclear energy, which had a 9 percent share of total electricity production. The report said that solar and wind notched a “record increase” of 266 gigawatts in 2022 and solar accounted for 72 percent of additional capacity.

“We have seen further and ever more dangerous impacts of climate change across all continents. And despite broad consensus on the need to reach net-zero, global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions are still heading in the wrong direction,” Energy Institute President Juliet Davenport said in a statement.

The report also noted that oil consumption continued to increase to 97.3 million barrels per day in 2022 as Brent crude oil prices hit the highest level since 2013, at an average of $101.

The report was published by the Energy Institute, in collaboration with KPMG and Kearny, after BP ceased doing the report. BP still offers “continuing support” for the report.

Tags fossil fuels oil and gas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  2. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  3. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  4. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  5. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  6. Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower defends claims that counter DOJ statements
  7. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  8. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  9. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  10. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  11. Trump launches FairTax attacks while supporters in House push for bill
  12. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  13. DoorDash updates to include a minimum hourly wage for drivers 
  14. Judge signals he’ll let Trump hush money case stay in state court
  15. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  16. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  17. Christie labels Trump ‘the cheapest S.O.B I’ve ever met in my life’
  18. Whoopi Goldberg tells McCarthy to ‘grow a pair of cojones’ after Trump ...
Load more

Video

See all Video