trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

EPA closes civil rights probe into Louisiana over ‘Cancer Alley’ pollution

by Rachel Frazin - 06/27/23 10:05 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 06/27/23 10:05 PM ET
FILE – Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa on March 11, 2020, in St. James Parish, La. A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley.” (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Tuesday it did not find discrimination by the state of Louisiana against Black residents who face high levels of air pollution, closing a probe into actions by state departments.

The agency has been investigating complaints from environmental groups that alleged discrimination over air pollution faced by Black residents of St. John the Baptist Parish. 

Environmental groups alleged that a company was allowed to release “excessive” levels of likely carcinogen chloroprene “that disproportionately affect St. John’s Black community.” It also raised concerns that residents were exposed to “various sources” of the carcinogen ethylene oxide. 

Overall, they claimed that the state’s “failures” caused residents to “face the highest cancer risk from air pollution in the nation.”

But, the EPA said in a Tuesday court filing that it did not find any discrimination or civil rights violations by the state.

“EPA made no finding of discrimination or other violation” by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality or the Louisiana Department of Health, the Biden administration said in court. 

The court filing closes out the agency’s investigation into the state amid complaints from the environmental organizations. 

The parish is found within an industrial corridor that has been nicknamed “Cancer Alley” due to residents’ exposure to pollutants that have been linked to cancer. A majority of the parish’s population is Black. 

The agency previously expressed concerns about the situation, sending a letter to the state last year saying it may have discriminated against Black residents. 

The “letter of concern” said the state’s “actions and inactions” may have discriminated against people who lived or went to school near a facility that emits chloroprene.

However, in new letters attached to the court filing, the agency said it was closing out the probe in light of the fact that it ordered Denka, the company behind the facility in question, to lower its emissions and had also filed a civil rights complaint against the company. The EPA also noted that it has proposed a new rule aiming to cut emissions of both chloroprene and ethylene oxide around the country. 

A Denka spokesperson told The Hill in October that the EPA was overestimating the chemical’s risks and said the company was taking steps to cut its releases. 

EPA spokesperson Khanya Brann sent an emailed statement to The Hill saying the agency was closing the complaints “based on information now available, including multiple significant action[s] by EPA.”

Brann also stressed the agency’s commitment to both local communities in Louisiana and people who are impacted by pollution more broadly. 

“The EPA is moving urgently, with an unprecedented commitment to advancing environmental justice, to ensure every person in this country has clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and the chance to lead a healthy, fulfilling life,” her statement said. 

“EPA remains fully committed to improving environmental conditions in St. John the Baptist and St. James Parishes. Community participation has been critical to identifying both problems and solutions, and we look forward to our continued partnership with the residents in both parishes as we continue our joint efforts to improve public health and the environment,” she added. 

Environmental advocates expressed disappointment in the agency’s decision. 

​​“We are deeply disappointed by EPA’s decision to close an investigation that could have brought justice to the community members of St. John the Baptist Parish, who have long borne the brunt of environmental injustice and discrimination,” Patrice Simms, vice president of health communities at Earthjustice, said in a written statement. 

“EPA’s decision to abandon its civil rights enforcement effort deprives these communities of an important avenue for securing justice and addressing longstanding and unconscionable toxic exposures,” Simms added. 

Updated June 28 at 12:09 p.m. ET.

Tags Environmental Protection Agency

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  2. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  3. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  4. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  5. Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower defends claims that counter DOJ statements
  6. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  7. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  8. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  9. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  10. McCarthy races to repair relationship with Trump
  11. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  12. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  13. Judge signals he’ll let Trump hush money case stay in state court
  14. Trump launches FairTax attacks while supporters in House push for bill
  15. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  16. Eastman says Supreme Court decision makes argument ‘murkier’ in 2024
  17. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  18. Christie labels Trump ‘the cheapest S.O.B I’ve ever met in my life’
Load more

Video

See all Video