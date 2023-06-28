trending:

Energy & Environment

Detroit reporting some of worst air quality in US due to Canadian wildfires

by Nick Robertson - 06/28/23 10:42 AM ET
Smoke from wildfires in Canada blankets Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The smoke is reducing visibility and air quality all across the state, most notably in the Detroit region. (Neil Blake/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Canadian wildfires are again bringing down U.S. air quality, and Detroit’s air reached unhealthy levels Wednesday — the worst in the country.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) air quality indicator marked the Michigan city’s air as “hazardous” a day after air reached the “very unhealthy” level in Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and other Midwest cities.

Detroit has an Air Quality Index score of 309 as of Wednesday morning. Anything higher than 300 is considered “hazardous.” Given the high rating, the EPA recommends that everyone should stay inside and limit activity.

Wildfires all over Canada have blanketed the eastern U.S. with smoke over the last few weeks, with the East Coast’s largest cities covered in an orange haze earlier this month. The current bout of smoke stretches across the Midwest from Iowa to West Virginia.

On Tuesday, Chicago had the worst air quality of any city in the world. Two weeks ago that title went to the Twin Cities, with St. Paul, Minn., topping the charts. Minneapolis marked its record 23rd air quality hazard alert this week. 

Detroit has the second-worst air quality in the world Wednesday trailing only Dubai, according to tracking service IQAir. Chicago and Minneapolis follow in third and fourth.

More than 482 wildfires are burning across Canada, with 253 of them considered out of control, according to Canadian authorities. Just under 30,000 square miles of forest have burned so far this year.

Wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes and exacerbate health problems for those with breathing difficulties. Health officials have encouraged people to limit outside activity when heavy smoke is present.

