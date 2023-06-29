Company says Manchin-backed pipeline could bring fuel this winter after federal approval

The controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline could carry natural gas as soon as this winter, the company behind it said after the pipeline secured federal approval.

On Wednesday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order stating Mountain Valley is “authorized to proceed with all remaining construction associated with the project.”

Natalie Cox, a spokesperson for Equitrans Midstream, one of the companies behind the pipeline, sent an emailed statement to The Hill on Thursday that said the vessel’s construction could be completed by the end of the year.

“Mountain Valley looks forward to flowing domestic natural gas this winter,” the statement said.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline would stretch across 303 miles and carry gas from West Virginia to Virginia.

The latest order comes after the passage of a bill to lift the debt limit that also included language to approve “all authorizations, permits … and any other approvals or orders“ needed for the pipeline’s construction, effectively ensuring that it will be okayed.

The commission cited the law in its order, stating that “all issued Federal authorizations for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Project have been ratified by Congress.”

The vessel was backed by lawmakers from West Virginia including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who was a key swing vote in the evenly divided Senate last year.

Manchin, who could face a tough reelection fight in the state if he chooses to run again, last year made a deal with Democratic leaders to pass legislation approving the pipeline in exchange for his vote on the Democrats’ climate, tax and health care bill.

Last year, his effort ultimately flopped as most Senate Republicans and some left-wing Democrats pushed back against the pipeline’s passage. But its approval was included in the bill raising the debt ceiling that President Biden signed earlier this month.

Proponents of the pipeline say it would bolster the nation’s energy by transporting natural gas. Opponents have objected to the completion of more fossil fuel infrastructure, which they say will contribute to climate change, and have also raised concerns about local environmental impacts.

Manchin, on Twitter, celebrated the latest development.

“GOOD NEWS: @FERC gave final approval to resume construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” he wrote. “MVP is vital to America’s energy and national security and will benefit not only [West] Virginia, but the entire nation.”

Environmentalists expressed disappointment in the outcome.

“The unnecessary project has repeatedly been unable to comply with bedrock environmental laws and should never have been used as a tool in must-pass legislation to hold our country hostage or capitulate to special interests willing to destroy the planet for their own profits,” Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous said in a written statement.