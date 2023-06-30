Massachusetts Dems urge compromise as NPS seeks to evict artist from beach shack

The National Park Service’s push to evict a 94-year-old artist from a beach shack on Cape Cod has drawn concerns from his congressional representatives, who have asked the NPS to consider finding a way he can remain there.

Salvatore Del Deo has lived part-time since 1946 in “Frenchie’s Shack,” a Provincetown shack named for his friend Jean “Frenchie” Schnell. In March, NPS served him an eviction notice, saying its arrangement with Schnell ended with her death. The site of the shack became federal land in 1961, when President Kennedy designated the Cape Cod National Seashore part of the National Park System.

Del Deo’s family was able to secure a 90-day extension through June 27, but rangers arrived to take ownership of the shack Wednesday. Friends and supporters of Del Deo have continued to occupy the shack, but an NPS source with knowledge of the situation told The Hill that rangers secured the shack Thursday, and that the members of the public who were present left voluntarily, with no arrests made.

“The park continues to explore all legal options for allowing some use of the shack by its longtime users and hopes to meet with the Del Deos in the near future,” the source said.

In a letter last Friday, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) expressed concerns over the eviction effort, along with Rep. Bill Keating (D-Mass.), whose district includes Provincetown.

“Even where the transfer of a lifetime lease to another party may not be possible, we respectfully request that the National Park Service consider all available options to legally allow Mr. Del Deo to reside in Frenchie’s Shack,” the lawmakers wrote.

“In particular, we urge the National Park Service to grant him an applicable time-limited Special Use Permit(s) until such time that an open and transparent request for proposal process can be completed for Frenchie’s Shack that both aligns with the Dune Shack Preservation Use Plan, applicable laws, and regulations, and also allows Mr. Del Deo or his family to apply,” they added.

The three issued another statement Tuesday, saying “Simply stated, there is no benefit in removing Mr. Del Deo and leaving the shack vacant for the summer until a formal [Request for Proposals] process can begin.”