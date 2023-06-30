trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

State Department didn’t report emissions from climate trips required under executive order: report

by Julia Shapero - 06/30/23 10:10 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/30/23 10:10 PM ET

The State Department failed to report greenhouse gas emissions from federal officials’ trips to United Nations climate conferences in 2021 and 2022, despite new requirements put in place by the Biden administration, according to a government watchdog.

new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released on Thursday found that more than 190 U.S. delegates traveled to the COP26 climate summit in 2021 and more than 250 traveled to COP27 in 2022.

An executive order signed by President Biden in December 2021 called for federal agencies to track and reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions they produce from aviation travel and other sources.

However, the State Department “did not have a systematic way” to calculate emissions from U.S. delegation’s travel to the climate conferences over the last two years, according to the report.

The department said its difficulties in calculating emissions stem from the fact that each member of the U.S. delegation “makes their own travel arrangements using the travel management systems of their agency.” They also pointed to a lack of access to information about officials who traveled on Air Force One. 

However, the agency told GAO that it is “developing methods to estimate future travel emissions.”

The report emphasized that the “first step” toward meeting the U.S.’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is “understanding” those emissions from air travel, including from the U.S. delegation to the climate summits.

“State would be better positioned to evaluate progress toward its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals under these executive orders if it consistently estimated emissions from aviation travel,” it added.

Tags Climate change COP26 COP27 emissions gao state department

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  2. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  3. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  4. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  5. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  6. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  7. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  8. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  9. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  10. Five takeaways on the Supreme Court’s student debt decision
  11. Megyn Kelly praises Trump after Supreme Court decisions
  12. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  13. Supreme Court lets stand gender dysphoria case in liberal win
  14. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  15. RFK Jr. knocks Biden over student loan ruling
  16. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  17. Ocasio-Cortez slams Alito for ‘corruption’ over student loan decision
  18. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Load more