trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

New study estimates ‘forever chemicals’ may be found in 45 percent of U.S. tap water

by Rachel Frazin - 07/05/23 5:24 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 07/05/23 5:24 PM ET
Water fountain spraying water
AP Photo/Jim Cole, File

A new federal study estimates that toxic “forever chemicals” can be found in 45 percent of U.S. tap water.

“Forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS, refer to a group of thousands of substances that linger in the human body and nature; they bioaccumulate instead of breaking down. Exposure to PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, has been linked to health problems including kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease and high cholesterol. 

A new study announced Wednesday from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) used modeling based on samples taken from 716 locations to determine that nearly half of the country’s tap water contains the substances. 

The study found that urban areas are more at risk than rural areas, finding the substances in about 70 percent of areas that are either urban or have a known history of PFAS contamination, compared to just 8 percent of rural areas.

It also found that the substances may be more common in the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Eastern Seaboard and Central and Southern California regions. 

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken some steps toward curbing two of the most infamous types of PFAS, known as PFOA and PFOS, in drinking water, proposing national drinking water limits in March.  

PFOA was found in 14 percent of the samples, though lead author Kelly Smalling noted that this does not necessarily correspond to 14 percent of American taps. She said that of the samples where PFOA was found, 48 percent of them had contained the chemical at levels higher than the EPA’s proposed limit. 

“What we’ve been reading about PFAS is that PFAS is everywhere,” noted Smalling, a USGS research hydrologist in an interview. “What this study has shown us is that even though it’s estimating that 45 percent of U.S. taps could have at least one PFAS, we also show that there are huge swaths of the country where PFAS was not detected, and I think that’s good news.”

Tags drinking water Forever chemicals PFAS

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  3. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  4. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  5. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  6. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media 'stupid,' 'potentially ...
  7. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  8. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  9. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  10. DeSantis, Trump mock Biden administration after cocaine found at White House
  11. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  12. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  13. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  14. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  15. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  16. Former Trump 2020 attorney Lin Wood retires ahead of potential disbarment
  17. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  18. The Supreme Court’s surprising overturn of a 47-year-old precedent on ...
Load more