trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden to tout $500 billion invested in manufacturing and clean energy during his presidency

by Rachel Frazin - 07/05/23 8:00 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 07/05/23 8:00 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the National Education Association in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden will announce Thursday that private companies have invested more than $500 billion in manufacturing and clean energy during his administration as he travels to South Carolina. 

A White House fact sheet attributed the investments to “Bidenomics” — a new slogan the administration is using to describe the president’s economic achievements. 

During his visit to South Carolina, Biden is particularly expected to highlight a new manufacturing partnership between solar and battery firm Enphase Energy and manufacturing firm Flex. The White House said the partnership is expected to create 600 new jobs in South Carolina and 1,800 nationwide.

The White House also knocked Republicans who represent the state in the U.S. House and Senate, citing their votes against key pieces of legislation that were expected to spur climate-friendly energy and other manufacturing. 

“If Republicans in Congress—including every Republican Member of the House of Representatives from South Carolina—had their way, South Carolina would have lost out on billions of dollars in investments, jobs, and opportunity,” said a fact sheet from the Biden administration. 

“Every South Carolina Republican Member of the House of Representatives who was in office at the time…voted against the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act. And Republican Members of the House voted to overturn the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax credits in April 2023—doubling down on their opposition at a time when manufacturers were investing in their state,” it continued.

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  4. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  5. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  6. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  7. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media 'stupid,' 'potentially ...
  8. Democratic Wisconsin governor guts Republican tax cut before signing state ...
  9. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  10. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  11. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  12. DeSantis doubles down amid criticism over Trump-LGBTQ video
  13. DeSantis, Trump mock Biden administration after cocaine found at White House
  14. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  15. Ben & Jerry’s calls for return of ‘stolen indigenous land’ in July Fourth ...
  16. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  17. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  18. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
Load more