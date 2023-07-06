California, truck manufacturers strike deal on zero-emission plan

California and some of the nation’s biggest truck manufacturers have reached an agreement aimed at smoothening the industry’s transition to 100 percent zero-emission sales by 2036.

The plan announced Thursday incorporates measures that help the trucking industry meet California’s emissions requirements while enabling the state to simultaneously reach its climate goals, according to those involved.

In striking this compromise, the state averts a potential legal battle with major truck manufacturers, who have long been challenging California’s unmatched emissions requirements as technologically and economically unfeasible.

“Today, truck manufacturers join our urgent efforts to slash air pollution, showing the rest of the country that we can both cut dangerous pollution and build the economy of the future,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a statement.

The Clean Truck Partnership, a joint initiative of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, includes the industry’s biggest players: Cummins Inc.; Daimler Truck North America; Ford Motor Company; General Motors Company; Hino Motors Limited Inc.; Izuzu Technical Center of America Inc.; Navistar Inc.; Stellantis N.V.; and Volvo Group North America.

Among the terms of the agreement is a commitment on CARB’s part to align with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2027 regulations for nitrogen oxide emissions — regulations that are less stringent than those promoted by California.

The EPA’s rule, cemented in December, aims to cut nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent by 2045 — a weaker rendition of a previous version that would have cut this type of pollution by about 60 percent in the same period.

In 2020, California’s regulatory body adopted first-of-their-kind rules that sought to expedite the transition of diesel trucks and vans to zero-emission models and reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

Through these measures, 40 percent of tractor trailers, 55 percent of small trucks and 75 percent of heavy trucks and vans sold in California by 2035 would need to be zero-emission. But already by 2024, 5 percent of trailers, 5 percent of small trucks and 9 percent of heavy trucks would need to meet such standards.

The Golden State, which typically leads other states on pollution regulation, had applied to the EPA for a special waiver to enforce these rules because the Clean Air Act prohibits states from implementing their own emissions standards.

Members of the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association have vehemently opposed California’s request, stressing that while they “support a program that can be a successful bridge to a zero-emission commercial vehicle future,” that plan “is not technologically feasible.”

As part of the deal announced Thursday, California’s regulatory body has agreed to modify elements of its 2024 nitrogen oxide emission regulations, while manufacturers will provide offsets to maintain the state’s emission targets.

CARB also committed to providing no less than four years of lead time and at least three years of regulatory stability before imposing the zero-emission requirements.

“This agreement makes it clear that we have shared goals to tackle pollution and climate change and to ensure the success of the truck owners and operators who provide critical services to California’s economy,” CARB Chairwoman Liane Randolph said in a statement.

For their part, truck manufacturers agreed to meet the state regulator’s zero-emission and pollutant standards within the state, regardless of any attempts by other entities to challenge California’s authority.

Jed Mandel, president of the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, on Thursday touted his organization’s “longstanding commitment to reducing emissions” and the potential to “work together to achieve shared clean air goals.”

“Through this agreement, we have aligned on a single nationwide nitrogen oxide emissions standard, secured needed lead time and stability for manufacturers, and agreed on regulatory changes that will ensure continued availability of commercial vehicles,” Mandel said in a statement.