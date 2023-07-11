Biden approves Vermont emergency declaration amid flooding

President Biden issued an emergency declaration Tuesday for the state of Vermont, which is facing floods.

Biden’s declaration enables federal disaster relief to reach the state. In particular, it will enable assistance for things like evacuation and sheltering.

According to the National Weather Service, some parts of the state saw more than nine inches of rain. This prompted road closures and caused homes to flood.

The emergency declaration impacts the counties: Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor.