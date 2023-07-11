trending:

Biden approves Vermont emergency declaration amid flooding

by Rachel Frazin - 07/11/23 10:56 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden is seen during an event to announce new health care initiatives to prevent ‘junk’ health care plans, prevent surprise medical billing and predatory credit cards and loans during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, July 7, 2023.

President Biden issued an emergency declaration Tuesday for the state of Vermont, which is facing floods. 

Biden’s declaration enables federal disaster relief to reach the state. In particular, it will enable assistance for things like evacuation and sheltering. 

 According to the National Weather Service, some parts of the state saw more than nine inches of rain. This prompted road closures and caused homes to flood

The emergency declaration impacts the counties: Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor.

