More than 100 rescued from floodwaters in Vermont

The National Guard was deployed for more than 100 water rescues in Vermont Tuesday, as the northeastern United States continues to face a disastrous storm resulting in flooding.

The storm, which dumped between 7-9 inches of rain on some communities in the region by Monday night, has caused tens of millions of dollars in damage already, according to officials.

More rain is forecast for later in the week, with Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) warning of further tribulation to come in the state.

“We are not out of the woods,” Scott tweeted. “This is nowhere near over.”

“The devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” he wrote in a later thread. “The comings weeks will be difficult, but we’ve faced challenges before, and Vermonters have risen to meet the moment. Whether during Irene, COVID, or other hardships, we have proven time and time again we’re willing and able to step up and help our neighbors. We will again.”

Vermont’s capital city, and many other communities across the state, are under water. The devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic. 1/2



pic.twitter.com/vjx6BBNAEW — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) July 11, 2023

Beyond regular flood damage, water pouring over the Wrightsville Dam on the Winooski River — which flows through Vermont’s state capital of Montpelier — looms as another possible threat.

The waters were within a foot of the top of the dam before noon Tuesday, according to local officials. If this happens, the floodwaters downtown could dramatically rise from their current waist-high height, doubling the river’s flow into the city, the Associated Press reported.

“There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier, which would drastically add to the existing flood damage,” Montpelier Town Manager Bill Fraser said.

On Tuesday, President Biden issued an emergency declaration for Vermont, enabling federal disaster relief to reach the state — including assistance with things like evacuation and sheltering.

“I just got off the phone with @POTUS Joe Biden, who offered his full support and that of the entire federal government as Vermont responds to historic flooding,” Scott tweeted in response. “I appreciate the President and his entire team for their support, hard work and close collaboration.”

Officials said they would continue to monitor the situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.