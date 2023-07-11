trending:

Energy & Environment

EPA finalizes rule furthering 40 percent phasedown of planet-warming hydrofluorocarbons

by Rachel Frazin - 07/11/23 4:55 PM ET
A flag with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) logo flies at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tuesday took another step toward reducing the use of planet-warming gasses called hydrofluorocarbons, issuing a rule moving toward a 40 percent phasedown of the substances. 

Hydrofluorocarbons, also known as HFCs, are used in refrigeration and air conditioning. They can be hundreds or even thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas. 

The EPA is required to make companies gradually reduce their consumption of the substances over time as part of a law that was passed in 2020 under a bipartisan energy compromise.

The law sets interim phasedown requirements — including the 40 percent requirement for 2024 through 2028. It culminates in an 85 percent reduction in 2036 and thereafter. 

Though the law was passed under former President Trump, the Biden administration touted its implementation as a positive step. 

“With today’s final rule, this Administration is continuing to deliver win-wins for climate action and U.S. manufacturing competitiveness while ensuring that American workers reap the benefits of a growing global market for HFC alternatives,” said Ali Zaidi, White House national climate advisor, in a written statement.

Ali Zaidi Donald Trump Joe Biden

