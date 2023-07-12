trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Chemical irritant polluted air after Ohio train derailment: study

by Zack Budryk - 07/12/23 11:14 AM ET
by Zack Budryk - 07/12/23 11:14 AM ET
FILE – This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The federal government filed a lawsuit Thursday, March 30, against railroad Norfolk Southern over environmental damage caused by a February derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that spilled hazardous chemicals into nearby creeks and rivers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The air in East Palestine, Ohio had high levels of a chemical irritant in the weeks following the February derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon and Texas A&M universities drove through the town in a research van following the derailment, monitoring the air for unusual concentrations of compounds that were not present before the incident.

Attention on potential hazards from the crash largely focused on vinyl chloride, a hazardous substance used in production of plastics, that was spilled in the derailment. But, the team only detected vinyl chloride levels below what the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) considers an unsafe long-term level.

However, the researchers found atmospheric concentrations of acrolein was up six times the normal level near the crash site from Feb. 20-21, nearly two weeks after officials cleared evacuees to safely return home. Acrolein, which was not among the chemicals spilled in the derailment, is an irritant to the eyes, skin and nose that has been linked to increased cancer risk.

Researchers said that while the EPA has also been measuring acrolein levels in the atmosphere, the agency did not pick up the lower levels of the compound linked to long-term risk.

The study’s authors wrote that the results indicate the need for ongoing mobile air quality monitoring at the site of disasters like the East Palestine crash, particularly during the ongoing cleanup  process, which may unearth contaminants in the soil.

“More broadly, this study illustrates that the ability of highly sensitive, nontargeted mobile monitoring to detect known and unknown [volatile organic compounds] can serve as a complement to the targeted and stationary monitoring typically deployed, facilitating characterization of the impacts of disasters on air quality and ultimately better protecting public health,” they wrote.

The Hill has reached out to the EPA for comment.

Tags acrolein air quality chemicals eye irritants Ohio train derailment vinyl chloride

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. FBI Director Wray addressess extremism, FISA concerns at House Judiciary: live ...
  3. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West's third-party bid
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  7. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  8. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  9. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  10. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  11. Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  12. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  13. Colorado governor writes open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of Denver shows
  14. Manchin to join No Labels’s NH town hall amid third-party speculation
  15. DOJ asks appeals court to block Trump deposition in Strzok, Page suits
  16. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  17. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  18. Texas GOP lawmaker threatens to vote ‘no’ on advancing annual defense bill 
Load more