House Foreign Affairs Republicans spar with Kerry on private jet use, climate change consensus

Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s oversight subcommittee clashed with White House Climate Envoy John Kerry Thursday, with members bringing up Kerry’s family’s one-time ownership of a private jet and one member accusing him of “grifting.”

Many of the GOP members of the committee kept their questions to foreign policy at the budget hearing Thursday, questioning Kerry on how the U.S. could lead on reducing emissions without cooperation from other major emitters such as China and India, both of which are classified as developing nations and subject to lesser commitments in emissions reduction.

However, Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) quipped that he hoped the former secretary of state was not “inconvenienced” flying a private jet to the hearing.

Kerry took exception to the remark, calling it “pretty stupid” and noting that he works out of the State Department and would not require a plane to travel to the Capitol. He also went on to say he did not own a private jet.

Later in the hearing, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) cited a report from earlier this year that the Kerry family jet had been sold.

“When we are asking Americans to make serious sacrifices for the common good … that smacks of hypocrisy [and] it actually hurts your cause,” Walz said.

“Yes, my wife owned a plane and she sold the plane … I have flown on it,” Kerry responded.

Asked by Waltz if he had “flown a private jet in a personal or official capacity” as part of the Biden administration, he replied, “Possibly once.”

Walz argued the “broader point” was that Kerry must “lead by example” if asking other Americans to make sacrifices for the common good.

“We’re not asking Americans not to fly,” Kerry countered.

An even more contentious exchange occurred between Kerry and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who cast doubt on the scientific consensus on climate change due to temperatures falling after 2016, an El Nino year, and carbon dioxide parts per million reaching 2,000 at one point before humans existed.

“The difference between the periods of time you’re looking at in terms of heat, et cetera and human input is night and day,” Kerry replied. “Number two, why do you think 195 countries in the world, their prime ministers, their presidents—”

“Because they’re grifting like you are, sir,” Perry interjected.

Kerry was presumably referring to the 195 signatories of the Paris Climate Agreement, including the U.S. as of President Biden’s re-entering the agreement in 2021.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for clarification.