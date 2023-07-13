Leader of global climate summit calls for fossil fuel phasedown while laying out agenda

The leader of this year’s global climate conference laid out goals for the summit Thursday, calling for a phasedown of fossil fuels.

“The phasedown of fossil fuels is inevitable. In fact, it is essential. And it must also be responsible,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

“We must take a holistic approach that brings together both the supply and demand side in an integrated response,” Al Jaber, who will lead the COP28 conference, added during a meeting in Brussels.

He did not specify a timeline for the phasedown, but he called for ending the use of “unabated” fossil fuels — those whose emissions are not captured or otherwise made up for.

Al Jaber more broadly said that the response to climate change should center on four goals: fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on people, and inclusivity.

He also called for the conference to “fully operationalize” the fund and funding arrangements at the conference for money meant to address the climate “loss and damage” that is suffered by the most vulnerable countries.

Because fossil fuels are the main driver of climate change, Al Jaber’s appointment to lead the COP28 meeting garnered some pushback when it was announced in January.

This fall, the gathering of world leaders is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates.