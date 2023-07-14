trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden administration to split green bank funds between national and ‘hub’ organizations

by Rachel Frazin - 07/14/23 5:00 AM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 07/14/23 5:00 AM ET
President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Biden administration is expected to announce on Friday how it will dole out funds for climate-friendly projects from the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — splitting it up between national financing institutions and “hub” nonprofits.

The announcement — which will come during an event in Baltimore with Vice President Kamala Harris — is the latest window into how climate funding from the IRA will be spent.

A total of $20 billion which was previously announced as funding to help financial institutions with projects that cut pollution and energy costs will be split up amongst the two different types of projects. 

Most of the money, $14 billion, will go toward two or three nonprofit national financing institutions to help pay for climate-friendly technology. 

A press release said that ultimately, these institutions will help families, nonprofits, governments, small businesses and others to get access to money they can use to deploy projects that help fight climate change. 

At least 40 percent of this bucket of funding will go toward low-income or disadvantaged communities. 

The other $6 billion will support between two and seven “hub nonprofit organizations,” the press release said. These organizations will provide funding to help community lenders like credit unions, green banks and community development financial institutions finance clean technology projects.  

All of the $6 billion will go toward low-income and disadvantaged communities. 

“Students, small business owners and community leaders with innovative ideas to reduce our emissions and accelerate our clean energy transition will now see their projects become reality, all while creating good-paying jobs and a clean energy economy that works for all,” Harris said in a written statement.  

The funds come in addition to $7 billion that the administration has said will go to help low-income communities get access to residential solar energy. 

All of the funding has been scrutinized by Republicans, who criticized it as a “slush fund” and proposed to repeal it. 

Tags Inflation Reduction Act Joe Biden Kamala Harris

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP passes amendments that threaten to doom defense bill
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  4. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  5. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  6. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  7. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  8. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  9. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  10. Democrats line up against defense bill after GOP amendments: live coverage
  11. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  12. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  13. Democrats’ third-party worries grow
  14. Geraldo Rivera says he was ‘very offended’ by Tucker Carlson’s portrayal ...
  15. GOP mulls retooling message as inflation rate plummets 
  16. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  17. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  18. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
Load more