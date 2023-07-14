trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Senate adds language blocking gas stove ban to appropriations bill

by Rachel Frazin - 07/14/23 11:07 AM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 07/14/23 11:07 AM ET
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2006, file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. A federal appeals court on Monday, April, 17, 2023, overturned Berkeley, California's first-in-the-nation ban on natural gas in new construction, agreeing with restaurant owners who argued the city bypassed federal energy regulations when it approved the ordinance. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)
FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2006, file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. A federal appeals court on Monday, April, 17, 2023, overturned Berkeley, California’s first-in-the-nation ban on natural gas in new construction, agreeing with restaurant owners who argued the city bypassed federal energy regulations when it approved the ordinance. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

Language blocking a ban on gas stoves has been incorporated into a bipartisan Senate appropriations bill, giving it a significant chance to ultimately become law. 

A bill that would prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning the products was incorporated into a funding bill for “Financial Services and General Government” Thursday. 

The head of the consumer safety commission has indicated that it is not looking to ban gas stoves, but the topic has still been heated in Washington. 

The amendment was approved as part of a larger manager’s amendment containing several other additions to the bill. It was approved in a committee voice vote without significant debate. 

The bill was advanced Thursday out of committee to the full Senate, where it will effectively need 60 votes to pass. 

The House and Senate are both carrying out their own appropriations processes, so if a bill passes one chamber, it is not necessarily guaranteed to become law. 

However, provisions blocking a gas stove ban would likely not face significant opposition in the House, which has already passed a bill to do so as a standalone measure. 

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who sponsored the gas stove amendment, celebrated its inclusion in the bill in a written statement. 

“It’s past time for Washington bureaucrats to stop overreaching and telling American families how to cook their dinner,” he said. 

 “As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am proud to have secured this bipartisan amendment to prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from issuing any rule banning gas stoves and am committed to stopping the Biden Administration from extending their radical climate agenda to our kitchens,” he added. 

Gas stoves have been the center of a fierce debate in Washington after a Consumer Product Safety Commission member indicated that the panel was considering regulations or even a ban on them.

That commissioner, Richard Trumka Jr., cited health concerns related to the appliances, which have been found to leak the carcinogen benzene and have been linked to childhood asthma.

However, his suggestion launched a firestorm in Washington, with Republicans in particular outraged by the suggestion of a gas stove ban. 

In the wake of the controversy, the White House came out against a gas stove ban. 

The head of the commission, which is independent from the Biden administration though it contains presidential nominees, also said the panel was not looking to ban the products, but it appeared to leave other restrictions on the table. 

Tags appropriations Consumer Product Safety Commission gas stoves Joe Manchin natural gas Richard Trumka Jr.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  4. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  5. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  6. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  7. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
  8. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  9. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  10. GOP passes amendments that threaten to doom defense bill
  11. Freedom Caucus leaders signal support for defense bill
  12. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  13. GOP mulls retooling message as inflation rate plummets 
  14. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  15. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  16. Putin says ‘Wagner does not exist’ after meeting with Prigozhin, commanders
  17. Top House Democrats vow ‘no’ votes on defense bill
  18. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
Load more